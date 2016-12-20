Fox River Trail Snow Plowing Considered
Community partners and municipal leaders in De Pere, Allouez and Brown County gathered Monday to announce a coordinated effort to fully fund plowing a section of the Fox River Trail. Six miles of the paved trail would be plowed from Porlier Street in Green Bay to Heritage Road in De Pere.
