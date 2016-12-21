Fill the Squad Food Drive
Three local police agencies are teaming up with an area grocery store chain for the 4th annual Fill the Squad food drive. The campaign takes place Friday, December 23 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Pick N' Save grocery stores in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, and Bellevue.
