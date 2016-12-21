DNR sets January meetings to discuss sustainable harvest framework for Lake Michigan whitefish
To address concerns expressed by stakeholders during initial meetings on the commercial and recreational management of Lake Michigan whitefish, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a round of meetings the second week of January to find areas of agreement through which a sustainable harvest framework can be developed. David Boyarski, DNR eastern district fisheries supervisor, said efforts to begin developing new harvest rules will be put on hold until additional public feedback and information can be gathered.
