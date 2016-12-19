Deliveries dangerous for mail carriers

Deliveries dangerous for mail carriers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

U.S. health officials have approved a new option for some women battling ovarian cancer: a drug that targets a genetic mut CHICAGO - What if your doctor's gender could influence your chance of surviving a visit to the hospital? A big study of older patients More than 1 million pieces of mail are expected to be collected and processed in the United States Postal Service Green Bay facility "We've been so busy since Thanksgiving and the postal service has really grown this year," said Green Bay postmaster Tim Lewis. "We actually start planning for this time of year in July," said Jeff Grendziak, USPS plant manager in Green Bay and Oshkosh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec 13 Marco the atheist 16
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Dec 12 Not my President 78
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Dec 9 Amy 1
What Have We Done To Ourselves ? Dec 1 WATCHDOG 2
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Dec 1 WATCHDOG 5
The Hottest sellingÂ item of the year and a grea... Nov 27 Amy The Distrib... 1
Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ... Nov 27 Georgia 1
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,368

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC