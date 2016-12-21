Cold, windy December day yields impor...

Cold, windy December day yields important data for Lake Michigan fisheries management

Tuesday Dec 20

Contact : Brad Eggold, DNR Great Lakes fisheries supervisor, [email protected] , 414-382-7921; Todd Kalish, DNR fisheries bureau deputy director, [email protected] , 608-266-5285 Jennifer Sereno, DNR communications, 608-770-8084, [email protected] ABOARD THE RESEARCH VESSEL COREGONUS - At a time of year when most Lake Michigan anglers are content to count their blessings, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fisheries staff are out counting fish. The 60 foot Research Vessel Coregonus plays a critical role in DNR fisheries research including winter yellow perch assessments in early December.

