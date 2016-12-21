Cold, windy December day yields important data for Lake Michigan fisheries management
Contact : Brad Eggold, DNR Great Lakes fisheries supervisor, [email protected] , 414-382-7921; Todd Kalish, DNR fisheries bureau deputy director, [email protected] , 608-266-5285 Jennifer Sereno, DNR communications, 608-770-8084, [email protected] ABOARD THE RESEARCH VESSEL COREGONUS - At a time of year when most Lake Michigan anglers are content to count their blessings, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fisheries staff are out counting fish. The 60 foot Research Vessel Coregonus plays a critical role in DNR fisheries research including winter yellow perch assessments in early December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Dec 12
|Not my President
|78
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Dec 9
|Amy
|1
|What Have We Done To Ourselves ?
|Dec 1
|WATCHDOG
|2
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Dec 1
|WATCHDOG
|5
|The Hottest sellingÂ item of the year and a grea...
|Nov 27
|Amy The Distrib...
|1
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Nov 27
|Georgia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC