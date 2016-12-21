City Council to Decide on Private Attorney
Green Bay's city council is expected to decide tonight whether it wants to hire its own attorney to handle an effort to remove Mayor Jim Schmitt from office. Tonight's council meeting is the first one since a Green Bay resident filed a petition demanding the mayor's removal.
