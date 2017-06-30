Man convicted in biker gang murder gets 60 years
GREELEY, Colo. A sixth person involved in a biker gang that killed a Colorado woman and dumped her body in Wyoming was sentenced Monday to 60 years in prison for his involvement in the woman's death.
