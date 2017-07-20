Greeley City Council member Rochelle ...

Greeley City Council member Rochelle Galindo to run for House District 50 in 2018

Served on Greeley Youth Commission; worked on President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign; worked on Priscilla Resendiz's Greeley mayoral campaign; served as Colorado Rep. Dave Young's deputy campaign manager; has served on Greeley City Council since 2015. Greeley City Council member Rochelle Galindo will run for statewide elected office, announcing recently her campaign for Colorado House District 50 in 2018.

