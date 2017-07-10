Fort Morgan Rotary Club scholarships
The Fort Morgan Rotary Club has a Foundation in which the interest proceeds go to scholarships for Fort Morgan High School graduates. These interest proceeds, along with member donations, allowed for three scholarships this year.
