Cheyenne VA announces new clinic location in Loveland
Beginning in February 2018, the Veterans in Northern Colorado will have more healthcare resources with the opening of the Loveland Community Outpatient Clinic, located at 5200 Hahns Peak Drive, in Loveland, Colo. According to Paul Roberts, director of the Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System, the new clinic will more than double the size of the current Greeley clinic, which will relocate to the new location.
