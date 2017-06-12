This Summer, Let The Honey Bees Treat You! Rice's Lucky Clover Honey Will Refresh You All Summer ...
GREELEY, COLORADO , UNITED STATES, June 12, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- With summer here, why not share nature's bounty with your friends and family, from the most trusted American honey company? Founded in 1924 by L.R. Rice, Rice's Lucky Clover Honey is a family owned company, and a leading producer of the highest quality raw and unfiltered honey in the U.S. Rice's Lucky Clover Honey has established and nurtured long-standing relationships with beekeeper families, allowing for quality U.S. honey to be packed in every bottle of Rice's Lucky Clover Honey. Now, Rice's Lucky Clover Honey is happy to announce the national debut of L.R. Rice Raw & Unfiltered Honey and Rice Family Raw and Unfiltered Honey.
