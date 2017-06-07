Sheriff's deputies investigating death of man they say was shot in north Weld County

Weld County Sheriff's deputies say Nathan Combs, 49, May 18 was found dead near this 2007 Peterbilt 379 at the intersection of Weld County Roads 136 and 77, almost two miles from Hereford. Weld County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the three-week-old death of a Wyoming man they say was shot almost two miles from Hereford in north Weld County.

