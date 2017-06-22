Parolee man pleads guilty to killing ...

Parolee man pleads guilty to killing a woman, putting her body in a trunk

19 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A Greeley man accused of strangling a woman and stuffing her body into a trunk hidden in his apartment pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Weld County District Court. A pair of parole officers found the body of Tonya Webster, 47, on March 26, 2016, when they David Wayne Batty's home for an unannounced visit after he failed to show up for parole appointments and work.

