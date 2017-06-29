Merino man killed in Weld Co. crash

Merino man killed in Weld Co. crash

Tuesday Read more: Fort Morgan Times

According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reid, 19-year-old Tyler Alber was driving eastbound on Highway 392, near the intersection of Weld County Road 71, at about 7:10 a.m. His 1990 GMC pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed when he came upon vehicles stopped in line for a flagger at a construction zone in eastbound Highway 392. The pickup rear-ended a 1999 Ford F-250, driven by Alexander Richard, 26, of Greeley.

