Man suspected in Colorado double killing arrested in Utah
A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of his best friend and his friend's mother was arrested recently near Salina. Elijah Colon was arrested by the Utah Highway Patrol on I-70 on May 13, hours after the bodies of Barbara Pepper, 53, and her son, Christopher Pepper, 20, were found in their Colorado Springs home, each with a gunshot wound to the head.
