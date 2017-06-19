It's No Surprise That Trump Didn't Acknowledge Pride Month
In this op-ed, Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO, explains why President Trump's not acknowledging Pride month isn't a surprise to the LGBTQ community. June marks Pride Month for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Greeley
|Jun 22
|DYPEarson
|5
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Greeley schools
|Apr '17
|Ramirez
|1
|Small piece of ground to rent for RV?
|Apr '17
|Narnim
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC