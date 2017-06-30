Inside Business - Seasoned - An American Bistro opens downtown
Owner and chef Robert Corey came to Colorado in 1977 to attend the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He lived with his wife, and co-owner of Seasoned, JoAnne Corey, in Estes Park for two years in the late 1980s and said they are excited to return.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Greeley
|Jun 22
|DYPEarson
|5
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Greeley schools
|Apr '17
|Ramirez
|1
|Small piece of ground to rent for RV?
|Apr '17
|Narnim
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC