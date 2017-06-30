Inside Business - Seasoned - An Ameri...

Inside Business - Seasoned - An American Bistro opens downtown

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

Owner and chef Robert Corey came to Colorado in 1977 to attend the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He lived with his wife, and co-owner of Seasoned, JoAnne Corey, in Estes Park for two years in the late 1980s and said they are excited to return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Greeley Jun 22 DYPEarson 5
News Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10) May '17 Noe Rodriguez 3
Greeley schools Apr '17 Ramirez 1
Small piece of ground to rent for RV? Apr '17 Narnim 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr '17 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16) Mar '17 Former resident 2
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb '17 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,460 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC