Immigrant rights activists launch 24-hour hotline to help communities during raids
Demonstrators gathered on the west steps of Colorado's capitol building on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, to call for an end to deportations and increased rights for those living in the country illegally following Donald Trump's election. Immigrant rights groups launched the Colorado Rapid Response Network Thursday, a 24-hour hotline to track, verify, document and respond to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and what activists describe as aggressive enforcement tactics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Greeley schools
|Apr '17
|Ramirez
|1
|Small piece of ground to rent for RV?
|Apr '17
|Narnim
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC