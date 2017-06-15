Immigrant rights activists launch 24-hour hotline to help communities during raids

Demonstrators gathered on the west steps of Colorado's capitol building on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, to call for an end to deportations and increased rights for those living in the country illegally following Donald Trump's election. Immigrant rights groups launched the Colorado Rapid Response Network Thursday, a 24-hour hotline to track, verify, document and respond to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and what activists describe as aggressive enforcement tactics.

