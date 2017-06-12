Greeley, Colo. Wins ?Best of the Best...

Greeley, Colo. Wins ?Best of the Best Tap Water Taste Test

The American Water Works Association announced today that the City of Greeley, Colo., has won the thirteenth annual ?Best of the Best" Tap Water Taste Test. The event, composed of regional winners from water-tasting competitions across North America, was held at AWWA's Annual Conference and Exposition in Philadelphia, Pa.

