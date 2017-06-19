Fort Morgan American Legion Auxiliary sends two to Girls State
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 19 in Fort Morgan sent two girls as delegates to the Colorado Girls State event on June 11 to 17 at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. The Unit 19 delegates were Kayla Dollerschell from Prairie High School and Danne Ogden from Cotopaxi High School.
