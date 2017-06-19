Final defendant in 2013 flail killing pleads guilty, sentenced to 15 years in prison
Four other people were charged and convicted in connection with the 2013 killing of Carlos Munoz-Vizcaino. They are all serving prison sentences: A Greeley man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty for his role in the 2013 killing of a man by medieval flail.
