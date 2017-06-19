Final defendant in 2013 flail killing...

Final defendant in 2013 flail killing pleads guilty, sentenced to 15 years in prison

Four other people were charged and convicted in connection with the 2013 killing of Carlos Munoz-Vizcaino. They are all serving prison sentences: A Greeley man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty for his role in the 2013 killing of a man by medieval flail.

