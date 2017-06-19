Educators in the line of fire train t...

Educators in the line of fire train to open fire, if needed, at a course in Greeley

A GOP bill passed by the state Senate would have provided the training to designated faculty and staff with concealed-weapons permits; as anticipated, the measure The Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response, or FASTER, training program was slated to start in Greeley with the help of the Weld County Sheriff's Office. The plan is for the program eventually to go statewide.

