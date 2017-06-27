Community Foundation for Greeley and Weld County releases annual report for 2016
The Community Foundation for Greeley and Weld County released its annual report for 2016, detailing its distributions and contributions to the community. According to the report, the foundation distributed $1.5 million to various charities across 14 program areas.
