Colorado teachers, administrators train to take offensive against active shooter

Instructor Chris Wallace, right, teaches student Ronnie Wilson, left, how to correctly position his body for recoil during a gun training and handling program offered by FasterColorado at the Wilbur B. Ross Memorial Police Training Center on June 20, 2017 in Greeley, Colorado. FasterColorado is sponsoring the gun training seminars for Colorado teachers and administrators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.