Armando Silva Creates Painting at Stampede Big Buckle Ball [VIDEO]

Monday Jun 19

Armando Silva is a world renowned performance artist from Greeley who was at the Big Buckle Ball on Saturday creating an original piece for the Greeley Stampede Foundation live auction. The painting of a bucking bronco brought $26,000 in the auction.

