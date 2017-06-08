'America's Got Talent': St. Cloud sin...

'America's Got Talent': St. Cloud singer wants to encourage others

St. Cloud singer Mandy Harvey reacts after being advanced to the live shows on 'America's Got Talent.' Judge Simon Cowell gave the deaf performer, who is 29, his golden buzzer and sent her on to the live broadcasts, which start in August.

