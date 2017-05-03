Trial begins for man charged with kidnapping in connection with 1984 Greeley rape case
Rusty Barnhart, 57, is charged with second-degree kidnapping in connection with a 1984 sex assault police say he committed in east Greeley. Police and prosecutor say DNA evidence recently linked them to the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greeley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greeley schools
|Apr 29
|Ramirez
|1
|Small piece of ground to rent for RV?
|Apr 27
|Narnim
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC