Trial begins for former Pierce town board member accused of...
Prosecuting attorney, Jerica Phillips, gives her opening statements during the first day of Daniel Meyer's trial at the Weld County Courthouse in Greeley. After a day of jury selection, trial began this morning for a former Pierce town board member accused of first-degree murder in connection with a 2015 killing police and prosecutors believe was related to an improvised motorcycle gang.
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greeley schools
|Apr 29
|Ramirez
|1
|Small piece of ground to rent for RV?
|Apr 27
|Narnim
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
