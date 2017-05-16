Teen trying to sell marijuana in Gree...

Teen trying to sell marijuana in Greeley is shot; suspects at large

A teen trying to sell marijuana in Greeley during the weekend was shot; suspects fled the scene and remain at large. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of NW C St., according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

