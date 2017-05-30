Police say man arrested in connection with summer 2015 Greeley rape had more than one victim
Damaige Plascencia faces charges in two separate sexual assault cases, after evidence linked him to a Dec. 29 rape. He is next scheduled to appear in court 9 a.m. June 22. According to an arrest affidavit recently made public, Evans police officers say Damaige Plascencia, 25, late Dec. 29 broke into an apartment where he used to live and raped a woman with whom he used share the apartment before she kicked him out.
