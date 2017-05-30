Police say man arrested in connection...

Police say man arrested in connection with summer 2015 Greeley rape had more than one victim

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Greeley Tribune

Damaige Plascencia faces charges in two separate sexual assault cases, after evidence linked him to a Dec. 29 rape. He is next scheduled to appear in court 9 a.m. June 22. According to an arrest affidavit recently made public, Evans police officers say Damaige Plascencia, 25, late Dec. 29 broke into an apartment where he used to live and raped a woman with whom he used share the apartment before she kicked him out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greeley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10) May 20 Noe Rodriguez 3
Greeley schools Apr '17 Ramirez 1
Small piece of ground to rent for RV? Apr '17 Narnim 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr '17 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16) Mar '17 Former resident 2
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb '17 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec '16 EvolvingHuman 7
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC