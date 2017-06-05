One dead, three injured in Anadarko oil tank explosion in Weld County
Workers were doing maintenance on an Anadarko oil tank battery when the fire sparked at about 3:15 p.m. on a site near Colorado 66 and Colorado Boulevard, according to the sheriff's office. When emergency personnel reached the site the "oil tank battery was fully engulfed in flame," the sheriff's office said.
