No, Trump campaign. You don't get to call CNN 'fake news' on CNN.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Then-candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak to a campaign rally last year at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo. Ever since President Trump started calling CNN "fake news," the network's anchors have had to interrupt their normal activities to defend their reporting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greeley schools
|Apr 29
|Ramirez
|1
|Small piece of ground to rent for RV?
|Apr 27
|Narnim
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC