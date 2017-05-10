Jury still out in case of man accused of kidnapping in connection with 1984 sexual assault case
Inocencio Trevino, 49, is also charged with kidnapping in connection with this incident. His trial is scheduled to begin 8:30 a.m. July 24. The jury is still deliberating after hearing about an hour's worth of closing arguments in the case of a man accused of second-degree kidnapping in connection with a 1984 sexual assault.
