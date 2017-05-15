Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremony This...

Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremony This Week in Greeley

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

On Thursday, May 18th a Weld County Fallen Officers Memorial Ceremony will be held at 6:30 pm at Bittersweet Park in Greeley. This ceremony happens every year during National Police Officers Week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greeley schools Apr 29 Ramirez 1
Small piece of ground to rent for RV? Apr 27 Narnim 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr '17 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16) Mar '17 Former resident 2
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb '17 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec '16 EvolvingHuman 7
News Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC