Eaton police say man stole $20,000 in tableware from a couple who...
Klinton Gaile, 37, was arrested last week on suspicion of second-degree burglary, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, and seven counts of false information to a pawn broker. The Weld District Attorney's office has until 3:30 p.m. Monday to file charges against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greeley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greeley schools
|Apr 29
|Ramirez
|1
|Small piece of ground to rent for RV?
|Apr 27
|Narnim
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC