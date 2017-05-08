Eaton police say man stole $20,000 in...

Eaton police say man stole $20,000 in tableware from a couple who...

Thursday May 4

Klinton Gaile, 37, was arrested last week on suspicion of second-degree burglary, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, and seven counts of false information to a pawn broker. The Weld District Attorney's office has until 3:30 p.m. Monday to file charges against him.

