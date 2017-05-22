Delta Rae Performing at the Moxi Thea...

Delta Rae Performing at the Moxi Theater on August 6th

The summer concert season in Northern Colorado is one of the best in the country, and we can now add a new show to the list that everyone will enjoy! Join us as we welcome Valory Music recording artists Delta Rae to the Moxi Theater in Greeley on Sunday, August 6th. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this show.

