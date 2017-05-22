Delta Rae Performing at the Moxi Theater on August 6th
The summer concert season in Northern Colorado is one of the best in the country, and we can now add a new show to the list that everyone will enjoy! Join us as we welcome Valory Music recording artists Delta Rae to the Moxi Theater in Greeley on Sunday, August 6th. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|Sat
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Greeley schools
|Apr 29
|Ramirez
|1
|Small piece of ground to rent for RV?
|Apr 27
|Narnim
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC