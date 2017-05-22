County sees 1.64 to 3.78 inches of ra...

County sees 1.64 to 3.78 inches of rain last week

While Morgan County saw between 1.64 and 3.78 inches rain from Tuesday, May 16, to Saturday, May 20, the Front Range and Rocky Mountains saw far more precipitation in that same time period, according to the Nation Weather Service and reports from weather spotters to Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network . Still, as of Saturday, Morgan County Sheriff Jim Crone was not anticipating river and creek levels to rise to the levels that would produce flooding, like happened in 2013 and 2015.

