County sees 1.64 to 3.78 inches of rain last week
While Morgan County saw between 1.64 and 3.78 inches rain from Tuesday, May 16, to Saturday, May 20, the Front Range and Rocky Mountains saw far more precipitation in that same time period, according to the Nation Weather Service and reports from weather spotters to Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network . Still, as of Saturday, Morgan County Sheriff Jim Crone was not anticipating river and creek levels to rise to the levels that would produce flooding, like happened in 2013 and 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|Sat
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Greeley schools
|Apr 29
|Ramirez
|1
|Small piece of ground to rent for RV?
|Apr 27
|Narnim
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC