CO Family in Fear for Their Lives After Posting Photos-Video of High...
A Greeley, Colorado family is in fear for their lives after posting photos and video of the high school Spanish class beating a Trump piA ata on Cinco de Mayo. If the Roosevelt High School Spanish teacher accused of allowing students to hit a piA ata bearing a picture of President Donald Trump gets fired, Lesley Hollywood said she'll fear for her life and the safety of her family.
