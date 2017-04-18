Things to do in Morgan County
Morgan Community College will hold a welcome reception Thursday, April 20, for the college's new president, Dr. Curt Freed. The reception is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Founders Room at the Fort Morgan MCC campus.
