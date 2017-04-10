Stick Horse Rodeo Series Coming to No...

Stick Horse Rodeo Series Coming to Northern Colorado in 2017

Thursday Apr 6

Due to popular demand, the Greeley Stampede is bringing the community a series of Stick Horse Rodeos. Kids between the ages of 3 and 6 years old will compete in their very own mini rodeos complete with stick horses and a pint-sized bucking chute.

