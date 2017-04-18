RE-1 board to consider contract with Centennial BOCES
The RE-1 Valley Board of Education, during their regular business meeting Monday, will consider adopting a resolution that will allow the district to join Centennial BOCES in Greeley. Prior to taking action on the resolution, the board will hear a presentation from BOCES during the public comment portion of the meeting.
