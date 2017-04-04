Police say Evans man transported cous...

Police say Evans man transported cousin to U.S., then stole her passport and paychecks

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Denver Post

An Evans man could face human trafficking charges after police say he transported his cousin to Weld County from the South Pacific, stole her passport and forced her to work at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley. Police allege Pamelo Ernist, 40, paid for his teenage cousin's plane ticket from the island of Micronesia, north of Australia, four or five years ago, according to an arrest affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16) Mar '17 Former resident 2
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb '17 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec '16 EvolvingHuman 7
News Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants Oct '16 vote4Trump 1
Basketball (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wallace 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,975 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC