Police say Evans man transported cousin to U.S., then stole her passport and paychecks

An Evans man could face human trafficking charges after police say he transported his cousin to Weld County from the South Pacific, stole her passport and forced her to work at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley. Police allege Pamelo Ernist, 40, paid for his teenage cousin's plane ticket from the island of Micronesia, north of Australia, four or five years ago, according to an arrest affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.