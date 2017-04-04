Police say Evans man transported cousin to U.S., then stole her passport and paychecks
An Evans man could face human trafficking charges after police say he transported his cousin to Weld County from the South Pacific, stole her passport and forced her to work at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley. Police allege Pamelo Ernist, 40, paid for his teenage cousin's plane ticket from the island of Micronesia, north of Australia, four or five years ago, according to an arrest affidavit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Mar 28
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Basketball (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC