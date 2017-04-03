Military Notes: Son of Vacaville man completes basic training
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Gabriel O. Derilo graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. He is the son of Martin E. Derilo of Vacaville.
