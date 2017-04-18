Lyle Koch recognized at Honors Convocation

On Sunday, April 9, Lyle Anthony Koch of Sterling was recognized in Honors Convocation ceremonies held at the University Center on the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, by faculty of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences for high academic achievement. Koch was one of 15 students in the discipline of Criminal Justice who earned and maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher for academic studies.

