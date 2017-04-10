In Colorado, if your boss rips you of...

In Colorado, if your boss rips you off, it's no longer a secret

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Gazette

Bad bosses, listen up, if you rip off employees - pinch their tips, pay less than minimum wage, deny overtime or jilt them on expenses - that's no longer a "trade secret" but now a matter of public record in Colorado. This week Gov. John Hickenlooper put another notch in the legislative pistol or Rep. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, when he signed her House Bill 1021, a new law to reclassify wage-theft violations as open records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16) Mar '17 Former resident 2
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb '17 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec '16 EvolvingHuman 7
News Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants Oct '16 vote4Trump 1
Basketball (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wallace 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,268 • Total comments across all topics: 280,321,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC