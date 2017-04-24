Homicide suspected in Greeley single-car crash

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 3:30PM MDT expiring April 25 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel Winter Storm Watch issued April 25 at 3:30PM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 2:45PM MDT expiring April 26 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 2:45PM MDT expiring April 25 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 2:58AM MDT expiring April 25 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 2:58AM MDT expiring April 25 at 9:00PM MDT in effect ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.