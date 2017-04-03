Greeley volunteers tally more than 10...

Greeley volunteers tally more than 10,000 service hours in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Greeley Tribune

The city had 136 volunteers who donated more than 10,000 hours of community service in 2016, and 37 volunteers will receive the President's Volunteer Service Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greeley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16) Mar 8 Former resident 2
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb '17 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec '16 EvolvingHuman 7
News Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants Oct '16 vote4Trump 1
Basketball (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wallace 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,132 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC