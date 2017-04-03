Greeley police arrest man in connecti...

Greeley police arrest man in connection with summer 2015 rape after DNA match

Thursday Apr 6

Damaige Plascencia, 24, who police say raped a woman at gunpoint in summer 2015, has not yet been formally charged with a crime. The Weld District Attorney's office has until 3:30 p.m. Friday to file charges against him.

