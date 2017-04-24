Greeley mother sentenced to eight years in prison for Greeley baby's...
Angelica Chavez, 30, in March was convicted of negligent child abuse resulting in death in connection with the 2015 death of Donovan Archuleta, her 4-month-old son. She was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday.
