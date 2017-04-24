Greeley mother sentenced to eight yea...

Greeley mother sentenced to eight years in prison for Greeley baby's...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Greeley Tribune

Angelica Chavez, 30, in March was convicted of negligent child abuse resulting in death in connection with the 2015 death of Donovan Archuleta, her 4-month-old son. She was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greeley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16) Mar '17 Former resident 2
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb '17 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec '16 EvolvingHuman 7
News Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants Oct '16 vote4Trump 1
Basketball (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wallace 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,535,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC