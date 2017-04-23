Fire in house on northeastern Colorado prairie kills man who stayed to fight flames as woman escaped
Burns mark a home that caught on fire on the 39000 block of Weld County Road 68 in Briggsdale early Sunday morning, April 23, 2017. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Weld County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Basketball (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC